Missoula County Fairgrounds holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new grandstands

MISSOULA — The new Rodeo Grandstands are officially open at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

With a short ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring everyone who contributed to the construction of Clouse Bauer Arena, fairgoers got their first look at the fairground’s newest attraction.

The grandstands were built with the help of Missoula Concrete who donated around one million dollars worth of concrete that was used for the arena.

The Western Montana Fair will be holding events in the new grandstands until the fair closes Sunday, August 11.

