Police searching for lost dog following vehicle theft and pursuit

MISSOULA — Authorities are asking for your help locating Butters, a 14-year-old Miniature Schnauzer, that went missing from a stolen vehicle involved in a police chase on I-90 in northern Idaho.

The vehicle, a 2005 Honda Civic, was reported stolen in Missoula on Monday. Following a lengthy pursuit through Idaho, the 34-year-old suspect was eventually maneuvered to a stop in Kootenai County where he is currently being held in jail on multiple felony charges.

Kelly Wolle

When police recovered the car in Idaho, Butters was not inside of the vehicle. Her owner, Kelly Wolle, is desperate for her return — but says the suspect has refused to provide any details on the dog's whereabouts, according to a press release.

If you have any information, contact Kelly Wolle at 406-880-9559 or your local law enforcement agency.

