Power outage closes Splash Montana, Currents

MISSOULA — Power outages from Wednesday evening's storms have prompted Missoula Parks and Recreation to close Currents and Splash Montana.
All Missoula Parks and Recreation offices will also be closed on Thursday. However, summer camps are running as usual.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to reopen tomorrow," a social media post reads.
