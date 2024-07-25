Watch Now
Power outage closes Splash Montana, Currents

Missoula Parks and Recreation
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jul 25, 2024

MISSOULA — Power outages from Wednesday evening's storms have prompted Missoula Parks and Recreation to close Currents and Splash Montana.

All Missoula Parks and Recreation offices will also be closed on Thursday. However, summer camps are running as usual.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to reopen tomorrow," a social media post reads.

