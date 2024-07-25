Watch Now
Power outages impacting Missoula County offices

Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 25, 2024

MISSOULA — Power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s storms are impacting some services offered by Missoula County.

Some county offices will be closed or providing services remotely on Thursday.

County officials advise people to call ahead to check to see if the service they need is operating.
A Missoula County department phone directory can be found here.

