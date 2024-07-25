Power outages impacting Missoula County offices

MISSOULA — Power outages lingering from Wednesday evening’s storms are impacting some services offered by Missoula County.
Some county offices will be closed or providing services remotely on Thursday.
- PHOTOS: Western Montana storm damage
County officials advise people to call ahead to check to see if the service they need is operating.
A Missoula County department phone directory can be found here.
- RELATED: UPDATE: Power outages continue in Western Montana
- RELATED: Power outages causing heavy traffic delays in Missoula
- RELATED: Missoula PD asking drivers to stay off the roads
- RELATED: University of Montana without power, storm cleanup continues
- RELATED: Missoula officials asking public to conserve water
- RELATED: Over 500 calls taken by Ravalli County dispatch during storm
More local news from KPAX