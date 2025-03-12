Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Seeley Lake man dies in Highway 83 crash

The two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday morning north of Seeley Lake.
Seeley Lake Fatal Crash 31225
MTN News
Seeley Lake Fatal Crash 31225
Posted

SEELEY LAKE — A 45-year-old Seeley Lake man died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning on Montana Highway 83.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 26 north of Seeley Lake.

MHP reports the victim was heading south, passed a vehicle and then collided head-on with a semi truck that was heading north on Highway 83.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash, according to the MHP report.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader