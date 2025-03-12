Seeley Lake man dies in Highway 83 crash

SEELEY LAKE — A 45-year-old Seeley Lake man died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning on Montana Highway 83.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly after 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 26 north of Seeley Lake.

MHP reports the victim was heading south, passed a vehicle and then collided head-on with a semi truck that was heading north on Highway 83.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Speed is suspected to have played a role in the crash, according to the MHP report.