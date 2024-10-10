State of the University address delivered at University of Montana

MISSOULA — University of Montana President Seth Bodnar delivered the State of the University address in Missoula on Thursday, hitting several key points at which the University is excelling.

“It’s a great time to be a Griz. You know, our enrollment is growing, largest enrollment growth in 15 years. Our research is breaking records, more than doubled over the past decade. And we’re undergoing the largest infrastructure refresh in the history of this campus” Bodnar said.

Increased enrollment, a refresh in infrastructure with a new dining hall and the construction of a new dorm as well as the potential for two new colleges were some of the topics that were highlighted.

“Provost Lawerence and I have asked Dr. Dan Lee, to chair a working group that will discuss the design and formation of a college bringing together the humanities, social sciences and education” Bodnar stated during the address.

The University is also looking at the potential for a new College of the Sciences.

“We’ve proposed to bring together into a focused college, a College of Science, that helps us to, to really expand our impact in STEM more broadly,” Bodnar told MTN.

While the University of Montana has traditionally been a liberal arts-focused university, they are also trying to highlight its achievements in the STEM fields.

“We are among the top four percent of research universities in the country and our strength in the natural, physical and biological sciences is unmatched," Bodnar said.

UM also saw an increase in enrollment, adding 1,300 students since 2021, something Bodnar says shows the turning of a new page for the university.

“What it says moving forward is, it shows a renewed faith in this institution,” Bodnar said.

There are still challenges the University of Montana faces, although it's not unique to them. The challenge pertains to the wider national trend of a decrease in college enrollments.

“College is a good investment. And what we have to do is make sure more students are aware of that and that we deliver on that promise.”

Overall, UM says it's a good time to be a Griz — whether that's from the largest infrastructure improvements in the school's history or the potential for not only a college of sciences but also a college that combines the humanities, social sciences and education into one college.