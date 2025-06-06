UPDATE: Hellgate High School lockdown lifted, threat investigation continues

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m. - June 6, 2025

A Friday morning lockdown at Hellgate High School has been lifted.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to investigate a reported threat that was overheard by a student on campus.

While normal operations have resumed at the school, MPD is continuing to investigate "the nature and credibility of the threat," according to a news release.

(second report: 11:40 a.m. - June 6, 2025)

"Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown as officers arrived on scene to assess the situation and ensure the safety of all students and staff," Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett stated in a news release.

MTN News Law enforcement on the scene on June 6, 2025, in response to a threat at Hellgate High School in Missoula.

"Our presence at the school is a proactive response as we work to determine the credibility of the information reported," the release states.

Lockdown at Hellgate High School

(first report: 11:31 a.m. - June 6, 2025)

Law enforcement is investigating the threat and emergency services are staged in the parking lot of the old Missoulian building on Higgins.

The Missoula Police Department and the University of Montana Police Department are on the scene investigating.

