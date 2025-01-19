TikTok talk: Missoula creator discusses impact of potential ban

MISSOULA — TikTok users in the U.S. were greeted with a message Saturday night saying the app was no longer available due to a law that went into effect Jan. 19.

Years ago, Samantha Alario moved from California to Montana. She didn't want to lose touch with the beach she loved and he started her own bikini line, Gemini Mountain Swimwear, with Montana women in mind.

"These girls need bathing suits and they need them made in the way I'm making them with the mission that I'm sharing," Alario said.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Gemini Mountain Swimwear

Like a lot of small businesses, TikTok is one way Alario is able to reach customers outside of Montana at no cost.

“Billions of dollars come from Tiktok into the US economy, that alone, I don't understand why you would take that away," Alario said.

While some people use TikTok seeking self-entertainment, others rely on creating that same content to feed their families.

The income Alario generates from promoting her swim line on TikTok allows her to provide for her two kids.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Samantha Alario, with her two boys

Although there are other apps besides TikTok, making the switch to another platform isn't as easy as it sounds especially when considering collaborations.

“A lot of us rely on content creators and influencers to push our products," Alario said.

She believes this ban will be a huge hit to many local small businesses and content creators.

"It is a whole ecosystem when it comes to creators," Alario said.

She sued the state of Montana over a ban in 2023 for the same reasons.

This time, she's waiting to see how the incoming Trump Administration responds.