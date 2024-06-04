Update on development projects across Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Commission met on June 4, to provide an update on some of the area's development projects.

The projects that were discussed included improvements to Russell Street, Bonner West and the log yard, three parcels of parkland that are up for bidding to be sold, the Grant Creek Crossing development project and the Wye development project.

The status of all the projects is that they are all largely still in the conceptual stage of development.

The hope for Russell Street is to bury or move utility lines, add more sidewalks and fencing as well as add decorative lighting on both sides of the street. Commissioners plan to hold a scoping meeting for the improvements after which they will then move into the costs of the project and additional funding sources. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency (MRA), has funds set aside for the lighting.

For Bonner West and the log yard, the county is currently under contract for development but nothing has yet to be executed. The development proposals are to create an industrial subdivision with half of it being used for industrial purposes and the other half being for residential housing. The county would need to change the zoning for this, which could take months to do on its own. Missoula County is also hoping to put in a trail along the power lines in the area to connect the area to the nearby state park. The county is “waiting and seeing” now however as the developer for the project could still walk away.

The three parcels of land that are listed for sale — all of them currently being parks — have made the most progress so far. One parcel received a bid for $520,000, which is above the appraised value of $495,000. The parcel would have to be rezoned which is a process that could take months. The other two parcels of land will be re-listed for sale.

County officials are still hoping the Grant Creek Crossing development project will become a Targeted Economic Development District (TEDD), which would allow for tax increment funding (TIF). TIF essentially allows for the increased property tax revenue - that is as the property values increase from development — to be set aside to continue funding for the TEDD. This area does not need to be rezoned, which is an enticing incentive for the area. However, the project is still in the conceptual phase.

The TEDD at the Wye remains in the public engagement phase now and the county is also waiting to see infrastructure plans for the TEDD before they move ahead with any further development plans.

Overall, all these projects are still conceptual and developers for the projects could still walk away at any moment — something the county is hoping doesn’t happen.