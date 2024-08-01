Updated Missoula storm cleanup and resources information (Aug. 1)

MISSOULA — Missoula officials have provided an update on the ongoing cleanup efforts from the July 24 storm that brought down trees and knocked out power to thousands.

The below information was provided on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

DEBRIS DROP SITES: The following debris drop-off sites are open Thursday:



Larchmont Triangle site (corner of Fort Missoula Road and Post Siding Road)

North Side Pit (corner Shakespeare and Rodgers)

Garden City Compost, 1125 Clark Fork Lane

(The site next to the YMCA on Russell Street will be open this weekend only.)

Officials note that debris sites are filling up quickly and City staff are being flexible with closing and opening sites as needed. Officials request that residents with low-priority debris (i.e., it's not blocking their driveway or causing other access issues) wait to drop it off.

Users should follow all on-site signage and traffic control staff and only drop debris in designated areas. Residents should only bring tree storm debris to these sites, not other yard waste or trash.

The incident management team is continuing to work to secure a debris drop site in Lolo, though this may not be accomplished in the near future. There is no county-owned land in the area, and drop sites must be large enough to accommodate large volumes of debris for several months, as well as mitigate noise and odor concerns.

DEBRIS VOLUNTEERS AVAILABLE: Volunteer organization Team Rubicon has volunteers available through Sunday, Aug. 4, to assist property owners with debris removal. Volunteers can saw and load debris into private vehicles but cannot haul debris. Property owners seeking assistance should call 469-271-8734.

EXPECTATIONS FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE: Residents seeking financial assistance for property damage should file claims with their homeowner's insurance. While local government may receive financial assistance from the federal government down in the future, that aid will most likely be focused on reimbursing costs to repair public infrastructure, not to provide personal financial assistance to homeowners.

ADHERE TO STAGE II FIRE RESTRICTIONS: Stage II fire restrictions are still in effect throughout Missoula County, which restricts the use of chainsaws from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Residents should plan to use chainsaws in the morning and then haul debris in the afternoon.

CLEAR STORM DRAINS: Residents should make sure yard debris is not blocking storm drains on their streets, especially with today's weather. Blocked storm drains can lead to localized flooding. Residents can call 406-552-6379 to report blocked storm drains.

HAZARDS STILL IN TREES: Many trees still have loose branches and limbs that could fall at any time, especially when it's windy. Residents should look up to ensure they're aware of potential hazards in trees and avoid parking vehicles under trees with hazards. City Parks staff are flagging the base of City trees with hazards. Keep in mind not all dangerous trees have been identified. Officials strongly urge residents to exercise extreme caution in all parks and natural areas, as the risk of falling trees and branches remains high in the storm's aftermath.

Updated information on storm cleanup resources, including the latest on where debris can be dropped off can be found here.