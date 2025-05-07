Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Despite predictions of film's demise, Missoula's Dark Room is thriving, witnessing a resurgence in 35-millimeter film sales since the COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Michael Patterson noted a tripling of film processing compared to that of 10 years ago. The shop, established in 1978, continues to support film enthusiasts and help preserve memorable moments.(Read the full story)

Missoula County experienced low voter turnout for Tuesday's local elections, with only 27% participation reported by noon — that’s down roughly 10% from previous off-year elections. Ballots were able to be dropped off until 8 p.m. last night and some key issues included various levies aimed at funding essential programs, safety improvements and fire district operational budgets. For unofficial election results visit this story.

The University of Montana has a new addition on campus. The Grizzly Gate sign stands at 10feettall and 13 feet wide, and is visible to anyone coming over the Madison Street Bridge with the help of some lights that come on at night. The new sign will serve as an entrance for family and friends visiting campus, as well as a gateway for graduates into post-grad life. (Read the full story)