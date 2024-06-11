Work continues to renovate, repair Missoula’s Northside Pedestrian Bridge

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make progress in renovating and repairing Missoula’s Northside Pedestrian Bridge.

The span has been closed since September of 2022after an inspection turned up safety concerns.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is aiming to reopen the Northside Pedestrian Bridge in late July.

A news release states the following work is happening on the bridge:



New electrical panels and energy-efficient LED lighting are being put on the bridge and towers.

Paint and seal new concrete walls, treat hand railings and barrier fences and treat new steel to resist corrosion.

Implement a new drainage system for the bridge decks and install water service for park irrigation and bridge cleaning.

Replace concrete curbs, sidewalks, and entry stairs on the front of the N. 1st St W. tower. The intersection of N. 1st St W and Grand Ave. will remain closed until the bridge reopens.

Replace metal hand railings and repair barrier fences.

Parks and Recreation is also planning to improve the pocket park next to the north tower of the bridge.