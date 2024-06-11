Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Work continues to renovate, repair Missoula’s Northside Pedestrian Bridge

Missoula Parks and Recreation is aiming to reopen the Northside Pedestrian Bridge in late July
Northside Missoula Pedestrian Bridge
MTN News file
Missoula's Northside Pedestrian Bridge has been closed until further notice.
Northside Missoula Pedestrian Bridge
Posted at 10:40 AM, Jun 11, 2024

MISSOULA — Crews are continuing to make progress in renovating and repairing Missoula’s Northside Pedestrian Bridge.

The span has been closed since September of 2022after an inspection turned up safety concerns.

Missoula Parks and Recreation is aiming to reopen the Northside Pedestrian Bridge in late July.

A news release states the following work is happening on the bridge:

  • New electrical panels and energy-efficient LED lighting are being put on the bridge and towers.
  • Paint and seal new concrete walls, treat hand railings and barrier fences and treat new steel to resist corrosion.
  • Implement a new drainage system for the bridge decks and install water service for park irrigation and bridge cleaning.
  • Replace concrete curbs, sidewalks, and entry stairs on the front of the N. 1st St W. tower. The intersection of N. 1st St W and Grand Ave. will remain closed until the bridge reopens.
  • Replace metal hand railings and repair barrier fences.

Parks and Recreation is also planning to improve the pocket park next to the north tower of the bridge.

More local news from KPAX
FATAL ARLEE CRASH 061124

Western Montana News

Woman dies in early Tuesday crash near Arlee

MTN News
10:17 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Held v Montana Plaintiffs

Montana News

Montana law professor weighs chances of Held vs. Montana

Keila Szpaller - Daily Montanan
9:41 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Missoula residents overflow crowd

Missoula County

Missoula City Council hears comment, passes proposed urban camping resolution

Derek Joseph
8:29 AM, Jun 11, 2024
Third Street Housing Opportunity

Missoula County

MRA approves funding for income-restricted housing on 3rd Street

Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
8:52 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Bitterroot NF danger to rise, wildfire mitigation workshop planned

MTN News
4:35 PM, Jun 10, 2024
Lincoln County Libraries

Western Montana News

Lincoln County Libraries face uncertain future after ballot request fails

Kiana Wilson
4:09 PM, Jun 10, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader