Wildfire west of Stevensville burning 75 acres

HAMILTON — A wildfire spotted west of Stevensville on Thursday evening has burned an estimated 75 acres.

The Bitterroot National Forest reports that smoke was seen in the Big Creek drainage area in the Bitterroot-Selway Wilderness about 9½ miles west of Stevensville at approximately 5:30 p.m.

This wildfire is burning in steep and rocky terrain from near the valley bottom up to the snow line.

A medium helicopter is expected to provide water support on Thursday, and additional aircraft are on order.

Additionally, ground personnel are currently working to gain access to the fire and assist with targeting water drops.

Hot and dry weather is expected over the next few days, followed by cooler weather next week and the possibility of precipitation.

Fire officials note that smoke will remain visible from the valley near the mouth of Big Creek.