New Bitterroot Montana House member Terry Nelson ready to get down to work

MISSOULA — Halfway through the Montana Legislative session, changes came to Ravalli County’s representation.

We talked with newly appointed Rep. Terry Nelson to learn about his plans as he heads to Helena.

"I love adventure. I feel like I'm going on a new adventure,” Nelson said.

But Nelson didn't plan on this one until last week, when his name was brought up to fill a vacancy in the Montana House to represent House District 87.

"It wasn't on the bucket list till, well, I guess, Thursday,” Nelson said.

It’s been a whirlwind.

The Ravalli County Commissioners appointed Nelson to the legislature on Monday; he was sworn on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, he had his first meeting with lawmakers.

“I'm gonna head over [Thursday] and settle in and then go to the Capitol on Friday, meet the Speaker of the House and then a bunch of the legislative staff for getting whatever final paperwork finished up,” Nelson told MTN.

Nelson's been active in the Republican Party for 20 years but mostly out of the limelight on committees. Now, he'll be representing the communities of Victor, Pinesdale and Stevensville — which is his hometown.

"I've been involved in local government, I've been involved in the political scene. I've been involved as a private businessperson and private citizen, and, and I believe that…I've got a really good sense of the citizens of Ravalli County,” Nelso said. “And I plan on representing them in what I know they believe."

Nelson is taking over Ron Marshall's seat. Marshall recently resigned, citing corruption and lack of a public voice in the Montana Legislature. Nelson hopes his background of being that public voice will help him navigate his new role.

"I know that that Representative Marshall was, you know, talking about lobbyists and backdoor deals and all that kind of stuff. And you know, I hope that it's not as ugly as he's portraying. And I will do everything I can to try to make it not so ugly."