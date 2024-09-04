Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsRavalli County

Actions

Coronor’s Inquest planned for fatal Hamilton officer-involved shooting

A coroner's inquest into a fatal officer-involved shooting at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton will be held on September 9
Hamilton Officer Involved Shooting
Justiz Daricek First Response Photography
Law enforcement on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton on April 1, 2024.
Hamilton Officer Involved Shooting
Posted
and last updated

HAMILTON — A Coroner’s Inquest has been scheduled for next week in the April 1, 2024, fatal officer-involved shooting at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton.

The officer involved in the shooting is Hamilton Police Officer Anthony Hyett. The deceased is 30-year-old Zachary Andrew Athearn. Granite County Sheriff-Coroner Scott Dunkerson will preside over the inquest which will take place on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright stated in a news release that Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct the investigation into this shooting, “a step commonly taken by law enforcement agencies in these circumstances.”

The DCI investigation has been completed and has been delivered to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office in preparation for this inquest.

A news release notes the following:

In these circumstances, Montana law requires the County Attorney to empanel a jury of 6 to 12 citizens for a Coroner’s Inquest, to be presided over by a Coroner. An inquest jury reviews the evidence from the investigation, and determines whether the shooting was justified under Montana law. An inquest is a public proceeding designed to allow the community an opportunity to understand the circumstances and details surrounding the incident. This inquest is open to the public.
More local news from KPAX
Poster image.jpg

Flathead County

Glacier National Park hosting first ever Astronomy Week

Kiana Wilson
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Some evacuation orders reduced to warnings near Johnson Fire

MTN News
Mobility Bike

Missoula County

Marshall Mountain looking to increase trail accessibility

Zach Volheim
Railroad Fire Daly Fire Map

Wildfire Watch

Railroad-Daly Fires burning 3,000 acres southeast of Hamilton

MTN News
Generic: Day Police Lights

Crime and Courts

Man arrested after shooting at people, Two Bear Air in Flathead County

MTN News
NerdWallet-Socially-Responsible-Bank

Crime and Courts

Ronan Police issue warning following ATM fraud incidents

MTN News

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader