A Stevensville man died Saturday evening in an ATV crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened just after 9 p.m. when a 61-year-old man was driving near Lookout Trail and St. Mary's Peak Road.

He missed a left curve and went off the road. The ATV went down an embankment and rolled over, throwing the man from the vehicle.

The MHP reports he died at the scene.

The victim's name has not yet been released and the MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.