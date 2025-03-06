2025 Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics brings fun & friendship to the slopes

MISSOULA — This week, the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics took place at Lost Trail Ski Area this year. Two days where volunteers, coaches and 80 athletes take over the mountain for some competitive fun and awards ceremonies.

Troy Miller, an athlete who participated in the games, said he made friends from Stevensville and Corvallis. He also made some new friends among the volunteers.

Schools in Missoula, Hamilton and Florence are just a few of the many that participated. There’s no minimum or maximum age. The athletes trained with coaches before racing to place in the events, including skiing and snowshoeing.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Athlete's in the Special Olympics



The games accomplished its one goal in mind — to have fun on the mountain.

Randy Hodgson has been the director of the games for the past 42 years and said the most rewarding part has been to witness all of the athletes throughout the years.

“You get to see these athletes grow from when they're 10 years old to now pushing 50," Hodgson said.

He also mentioned they need to expand and build their coaching staff. If you're interested, you can contact the Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics.