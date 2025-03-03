Blackfoot River float-in campsite reservations open Monday

BONNER — It is time to plan those paddles. Reservations for the Blackfoot River Recreation Corridor’s float-in campsites started opening up at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 3.

There are eight paddle-up sites in the corridor, which spans the river from Russell Gates to Johnsrud Park Fishing Access Site. All of the campsites need to be booked in advance during float season, April 1 to Oct. 31.

This year, the process for getting a reservation looks a little different than before. Now, reservations are opening several months in advance, with availability for another month released on the first Monday of each month.

You can now try to snag a spot by checking the available dates on the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website, then calling the Reserve America call center at 1-855-922-6768.