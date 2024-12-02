Christmas tree permits available for area Lolo National Forest

MISSOULA — It's time to put up the Christmas tree and you have several options of where to get your tree, including on national forest lands.

“The Lolo National Forest invites you to come out and purchase a Christmas tree permit and you can head out to the forest and cut your very own tree. Families can get up to three permits," said Lolo National Forest spokeswoman Hilary Markin. "They're $5 per tree or you can purchase them in our offices or even go online to recreation.gov. There is a small transaction fee if you purchase them online, but it's a convenient way if you're unable to make it into one of our offices."

Getting a Christmas tree is straightforward: head into your favorite national forest spot and find a tree that is less than 12 feet tall and six inches or less in diameter for the trunk.



“You wanna make sure to take your tape measure with you when you’re out there looking, we want you to have not too long of a stump or be a small diameter stump. And so, you wanna cut it, you know, so it’s not too far off the ground so it’s not a tripping hazard," Markin noted. "You know, you need to stay away from roads and campgrounds when you’re cutting your tree."

“So there is a list of rules kind of to follow when you’re out there, but it’s pretty easy and a lot of our offices can help point you to a good place to find one,” Markin continued.

Some of those rules mainly limit what kind of tree you can take, as certain species are protected. However, common trees like lodgepole pine, blue spruce, and Douglas firs are fair game.

And getting your own tree is a good excuse to get out into nature!

“It’s a great, you know, family-oriented opportunity to get out to the National Forest and you can pick one of your very own tree. It’s a lot of fun,” said Markin.

So if you’re in search of a Christmas tree, just know that getting your own is a good option!

People are asked to observe the following regulations when selecting and harvesting a tree:



Do not cut trees from plantations or within developed recreation areas, campgrounds, or the following areas: Blue Mountain and Pattee Canyon Recreation Areas or the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area.

Do not leave branches on the stump and trim the stump to no more than six inches above the soil.

Do not cut the tops off trees and do not cut down trees taller than 12 feet.

Do not cut trees within 150 feet of riparian areas (creeks or streams) or within Wilderness areas.

Additional information from the Lolo National Forest:

Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. Present your pass/voucher at time of purchase or enter the information online (note: a $2.50 reservation fee will be applied for online transactions). Learn more about Every Kid Outdoors at https://everykidoutdoors.gov. Kids of all ages can download, color, and decorate their tree with this Christmas tree ornament coloring page for a fun, handmade addition to their tree.

One Christmas tree can be harvested per permit for $5/tree and up to three permits can be purchased per person. When purchasing online there is a $2.50 transaction fee. Please display your permit on the dashboard of your vehicle when harvesting the tree(s). Permits are good on National Forest lands in northern Idaho (Nez Perce-Clearwater and Idaho Panhandle National Forests) and all National Forests in Montana.