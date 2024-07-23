Concrete pouring begins on Interstate 90 east of Alberton

ALBERTON — Work is beginning Tuesday on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge that passes over the Clark Fork near Alberton.

The bridge is six miles east of the Alberton exit and drivers can expect traffic speeds to be five miles per hour when crossing over the bridge.

The Montana Department of Transportation explains the low speeds are required for the concrete they are pouring to properly set because of its sensitive to vibrations when curing.

Planned concrete pouring is scheduled to take place starting Tuesday and will occur again on Thursday and then on July 30, August 6, August 8 and August 9.

Crews will mainly be working at night and traffic disruptions should be kept to a minimum, according to the MDT. Loads over 12 feet will need to be staged by 7 a.m. to be piloted through the traffic zone.

For more information on traffic conditions and width restrictions, head to MDT’s website at 511mt.net.

More information about the project can be found here. Contact Brandon@rbci.net to receive notifications about the project, or text ALB90 to 866-434-0866.