Trial begins in Kraig Walter Benson case

HAMILTON — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing his wife and another man at a bar in Superior last year began Monday in Ravalli County.

Kraig Walter Benson is facing two deliberate homicide charges in the shooting deaths of Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner at the Four Aces Bar in August 2023.

The trial was moved from Mineral County to Hamilton in order to seat an unbiased jury. A Missoula judge is presiding over the case.

Monday's proceedings began with opening statements from the prosecution followed by the defense.

Several people were called to the stand, including Logan Gardner's brother and the daughter of Kraig and Jenny Benson. Shooting witnesses also testified, such as first responders.

Most of Monday's proceedings focused on Benson's background and the day of the shooting. Benson's defense is not seeking acquittal. Instead, the trial is focusing on whether Benson knew of an alleged affair between Jenny Benson and Logan Gardner and if he allegedly killed them because of it.

MTN will continue covering the trial and provide updates as they appear in court.