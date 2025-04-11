Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 11, 2025

Prev Next Sean Wells/MTN News file

As of 5:15 AM this morning, traffic delays are being reported along I-90 near the Missoula Airport due to an accident. Police are asking people to stay clear of the area if possible. After reaching a plea deal, former Polson Police Officer Matthew Timm will serve 10 years in prison with no possibility for parole. He was an officer for two years until he was arrested in September 2023 and charged with sexual abuse of children after a flash drive containing naked pictures of an underage girl was found in a home used to live in. The victim, who was 17 at the time, told investigators that "this type of behavior had been going on for years." (Read the full story) Inspired by the death of 21-year-old Bobby Dewbre, the Montana Bar Fairies are expanding to Missoula, leaving gift cards on cars in bar parking lots as a thanks for people not driving under the influence. The expansion coincides with the passage of Bobby's Law in the Montana House, which aims to implement stricter penalties for driving under the influence. It will now move on the Senate. (Read the full story) The potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge has once again raised concern as the Flathead National Forest accepted a Special Use Authorization application from potential buyers, allowing for public comment and environmental analysis. The new proposal aims to maintain its existing footprint and usage, while transparency and community input remain priority to forest supervisors. A community meeting is scheduled for April 17. (Read the full story)

