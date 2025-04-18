Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, April 18, 2025

MISSOULA — The U.S. Forest Service Northern Region is hiring permanent wildland firefighters for the upcoming fire season in Montana, North Idaho, North Dakota and northwestern South Dakota. USFS will be hiring up to 50 different positions, including engine operators, management officers, hand crews, smoke jumpers and more. Applications can be submitted until April 24 and there are no traditional rating or ranking processes for applicants. (Read the full story)

U.S. Forest Service Northern Region announces hiring of firefighters

Missoula's annual fundraising initiative, Missoula Gives, kicks off on May 1, aiming to raise $1.45 million. Over 200 local non-profits are participating, including the Butterfly House and Insectarium and the Missoula Children's Theatre. Donations will help cover essential expenses, from butterfly maintenance to costumes for youth productions. (Read the full story)

A chance to give through Missoula Gives

Polson High School Senior Astin Brown is off to a strong start in his final track and field season, aiming to break the 60-foot mark in shot put and set a new state record. He recently achieved a personal best of 58 feet, 9 inches, breaking a 53-year-old school record. Now, he’s preparing for his collegiate career with the Montana Grizzlies, where he hopes to build on his success. (Read the full story)