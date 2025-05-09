Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, May 9, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The VFW in Bigfork is hosting a free suicide awareness and prevention training on Friday that's open to the public. Led by Vietnam War Veteran Michael Stone, the training aims to equip attendees with the knowledge to recognize warning signs and is designed for everyone in the Flathead community, not just veterans. The event starts at 2 p.m. at the Bigfork VFW Post off Highway 35.

During move-out season at the University of Montana, the Campus Thrift event is providing a sustainable option for students to donate unwanted items instead of throwing them away. The sale, drawing significant community interest with discounted prices on items brought in by students, is happening May 14 and May 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Schreiber Gymnasium.

Following the election of Pope Leo XIV, St. Francis Xavier Parish in Missoula celebrated by ringing bells, reflecting the joy and significance of the event. Father Craig Hightower expressed optimism for Pope Leo XIV, believing he will advocate for human dignity and workers' rights, and that he will be embraced by the Catholic community.