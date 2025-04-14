Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 14, 2025

MISSOULA — Residents at Logan Health's Brendan House in Kalispell enjoyed a special therapy session with baby goats on Sunday. Nursing Director Shilo Fritz raises them on her family farm and brings them in — evoking nostalgic memories and joy for the residents who eagerly anticipate their arrival. Fritz said the goats bring back memories for residents who grew up on a farm. (Read the full story)

Kalispell celebrated the grand opening of Reed’s Slough Wildlife Viewing Area on Saturday. Established through conservation easements from the Danford and Cummings families, the viewing area is intended for educational purposes and bird watching. The wildlife area, made possible by a partnership with local organizations and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is expected to attract hundreds of visitors to view 130 species of birds. (Read the full story)

On Sunday, the Visions of Lewis and Clark Kite Exhibit kicked off at Travelers' Rest State Park in Lolo, featuring over 30 kites displayed around Missoula County. The event aims to connect kite flying with the historic journey of Lewis and Clark, bringing dozens of families out to enjoy the sunny day and inspire future kite enthusiasts. (Read the full story)