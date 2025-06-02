Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, June 2, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The body of 68-year-old Montana man Robert Jeffrey Howe, who went missing near Wilderness Gateway Campground on May 28, was found in Idaho's Lochsa River on Saturday. Multiple agencies, including Two Bear Air and the U.S. Forest Service, assisted in the search that located the body about two miles from the campground. (Read the full story)

Open Friday through September, the Missoula Art Museum will host the exhibition "Outrage" — featuring portraits by artist Brian Maguire that represent missing Indigenous peoples from across Montana. Senior Curator Brandon Reintjes emphasized the deep connections formed with families and communities represented in the portraits. (Read the full story)

Two new affordable townhomes have been dedicated in the Flathead Valley, stemming from a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the Northwest Montana Community Land Trust. New homeowners are required to complete 300 hours of sweat equity — ensuring homes remain affordable for future working-class families through deed restrictions. (Read the full story)