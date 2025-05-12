Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 12, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

An investigation is underway after Kalispell Police found four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home at Silverbrook Estates on Sunday morning. Police originally responded to a call for mental health concerns. They believe this incident is isolated and poses no threat to the public.(Read the full story)

On Saturday, around 100 Missoulians protested against the federal government's actions, particularly those of the Trump Administration — regarding education, the economy and public lands. Demonstrators voiced concerns that proposed budget cuts could significantly impact Montana's future. The next protest is scheduled for June. (Read the full story)

Marshall Mountain held its new annual trail race, the Marshall Mountain Revival, featuring a five-mile race and a 25-kilometer race on Mother's Day. The first-ever event fostered community spirit and support for local non-profits, with organizers looking forward to future events to help enhance Marshall's trails. (Read the full story)

