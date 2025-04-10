Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 10, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Popular Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, will join Senator Bernie Sanders next week for Missoula's rally on April 16. She'll join the Vermont lawmaker at the Adams Center for his "Fighting Oligarchy" rally — part of their nationwide campaign against "oligarchy" and "authoritarianism" under the Trump administration. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and S&K Gaming broke ground on the new 400 Horses Casino in Polson. The 35,000-square-foot facility, three years in the making, will create nearly 75 jobs and boost the local economy. A soft-opening is scheduled for June 2026. (Read the full story)

Governor Greg Gianforte visited Missoula’s VW Ice to discuss property tax concerns with business owners, emphasizing support for the Homestead Rate Cut that could reduce taxes for homeowners by 15% and local businesses by 18%. Those reforms are currently in front of the Montana Legislature. He noted rising property taxes are an issue for homeowners like Richard and Lajene Foster, who face increasing costs as they near retirement. (Read the full story)

