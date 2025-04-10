Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

AOC to join Bernie Sanders for Fighting Oligarchy rally in Missoula

AOC DNC
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP
In this image from video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
AOC DNC
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — A popular democratic congresswoman from New York will join Senator Bernie Sanders next week for Missoula's rally.

KPAX confirmed Wednesday evening that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, will join the Vermont lawmaker on April 16th for his Fighting Oligarchy rally at the Adams Center.

The two Democrats have held rallies across the country to oppose what they characterize as "oligarchy" and "authoritarianism" under the Trump Administration.

The tour consists of rallies and town halls that have drawn large crowds to hear Sanders challenge President Donald Trump's policies and economic disparities in the U.S.

To RSVP for the tour, click here.

The event will mark the Senator's second stop in Missoula. He spoke in Caras Park during his 2016 presidential run.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader