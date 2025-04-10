AOC to join Bernie Sanders for Fighting Oligarchy rally in Missoula

MISSOULA — A popular democratic congresswoman from New York will join Senator Bernie Sanders next week for Missoula's rally.

KPAX confirmed Wednesday evening that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC, will join the Vermont lawmaker on April 16th for his Fighting Oligarchy rally at the Adams Center.

The two Democrats have held rallies across the country to oppose what they characterize as "oligarchy" and "authoritarianism" under the Trump Administration.

The tour consists of rallies and town halls that have drawn large crowds to hear Sanders challenge President Donald Trump's policies and economic disparities in the U.S.

The event will mark the Senator's second stop in Missoula. He spoke in Caras Park during his 2016 presidential run.

