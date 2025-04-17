Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 17, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Nearly 10,000 people gathered on Wednesday for Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Fighting Oligarchy Tour. With crowds filling the Adams Center to capacity , Sanders and AOC also spoke to the overflow crowd before heading inside — emphasizing the “urgent choice" Americans face between addressing wealth inequality or witnessing the “erosion of democracy.” They encouraged attendees to take action by contacting their representatives, participating in rallies and supporting strikes. (Read the full story)

Flathead National Forest is holding a community meeting tonight in Condon about the potential sale of Holland Lake Lodge. The meeting, taking place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Swan Valley Elementary School, will discuss a special use authorization application for potential buyers. If approved, the permit would be valid for 20 years and initiate a 30-day public comment period and environmental analysis. (Read the full story)

Ranking third in the country, Corvallis' Hunter Loesch has made a remarkable start to Montana's high school track and field season, achieving a javelin throw of 204 feet, 4 inches — a state record since 2019. As a senior, Loesch aims for an individual title and to help his team secure a third consecutive championship. (Read the full story)

