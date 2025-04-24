Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 24, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Wednesday morning, A 50-year-old man was taken into custody at Missoula's Hollywood Trailer Court following a hours-long standoff with SWAT officers after he stabbed another man during a dispute over a phone. The victim sustained an arm injury and received treatment at the hospital, while the suspect now faces charges of assault with a weapon. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula's Budget and Finance Committee received updates from various departments, all reporting they’re staying within their budgets for fiscal year 2025 — with some departments even noting potential savings in central services. Missoula police and fire departments discussed their operational priorities while preparing for upcoming 2026 budget discussions. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, Governor Gianforte visited Kalispell to discuss legislative priorities — emphasizing the need for property and income tax relief. He stressed the importance of the recent passage of the STARS Act, which aims to increase starting teacher salaries, and also announced the signing of Bobby’s Law. That strengthens penalties for DUI offenses resulting in fatalities.(Read the full story)

