Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, June 5, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Missoula City Council's decision to adopt the Pride flag has sparked mixed reactions, with Governor Greg Gianforte criticizing the move as “prioritizing a divisive symbol over local issues” like housing affordability. Some council members defended it as a response to state legislation they viewed as discriminatory. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, volunteers from the Flathead Warming Center and Fresh Life Church joined forces to clean up the Parkline Trail in Kalispell as part of the annual "Rock This City" initiative. The effort, which includes members of the unhoused community, is aimed at fostering a sense of shared responsibility and community awareness. (Read the full story)

Missoula’s Love Boat Paddle Company, dedicated to making water sports more accessible to the community, offers rentals, lessons and a library of donated kayaks for an annual fee of $25. Manager Kayl Jean stressed the importance of fostering inclusivity in paddling, mentioning their goal is to help people engage with the river and enjoy an often costly sport. (Read the full story)

