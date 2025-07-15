Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, July 15, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

With Missoula's Johnson Street Temporary Emergency Shelter set to close at the end of August, occupancy has decreased to 60-70 residents as they work to connect individuals to alternative services. Executive Director Jill Bonny said they're doing ongoing "housing sprint" efforts while asking for donations of bottled water, sunscreen and other supplies to help with hotter temperatures. (Read the full story)

The Flathead Valley Community College Library is offering free media classes this summer focused on virtual reality and creativity. FVCC Director of Library Services Morgan Ray said the Virtual Reality and Recording Studio Workshop Series hopes to help bolster media creation in the Flathead. Classes run through Aug. 7 and anyone 13 and older is welcome to attend. (Read the full story)

On Sunday, firefighters battled a massive blaze at an abandoned building in Whitefish around 7 p.m.. The structure was fully engulfed, leaving crews to fight the fire from outside with aerial water streams. Crews and additional resources worked through the night to extinguish the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. (Read the full story)

