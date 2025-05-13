Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

In Kalispell, a suspected murder-suicide took the lives of four individuals — including two young children. Nicholas Olson-Hartley allegedly made concerning statements about his mental health to 911 prior to the incident. When police arrived at their home on Sunday, they found the bodies of Nicholas, his wife Katie and their two children — aged six and seven months. Authorities reported evidence suggests he fatally shot his family before taking his own life. (Read the full story)

Two people died while rafting on the Selway River in the Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area over the weekend. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office received separate calls about two individuals going into the water hours apart on Sunday, and while Life Flight couldn't reach the victims — Two Bear Air was able to successfully retrieve them on Sunday. (Read the full story)

Crews have started planting 150,000 new ponderosa pines on Lolo Peak this week, following the devastation of a wildfire in 2017 that destroyed 95% of the area's trees. This reforestation effort aims to restore the landscape, support local wildlife and prepare the area for future fire seasons. (Read the full story)

