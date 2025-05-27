Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

On Memorial Day, the American Legion of Polson held a procession downtown and a ceremony at the Military cemetery to honor fallen soldiers. Veterans emphasized the importance of remembering those who did not return from service, rather than treating Memorial Day as a celebration. (Read the full story)

Polson holds procession for fallen heroes on Memorial Day

In Superior, residents gathered to pay tribute to those who served by laying a wreath in the Clark Fork River and holding a gun salute on the bridge. Stressing the importance of remembering the sacrifices made for freedom, veterans continued ceremonies at the Superior Cemetery, where flags were placed on veterans' graves. (Read the full story)

Superior residents honor those who have fallen on Memorial Day

A crowd gathered at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula to remember those who served, featuring parachutists and the historic World War II plane Miss Montana. Retired Air Force Colonel Ryan Torkelson said that the day is dedicated to honoring those who lost their lives in service. (Read the full story)