Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, September 16, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office identified Joseph Castell as the suspect who was apprehended following a police chase and foot pursuit near Creston around 2 p.m. on Monday. Castell was wanted on an active felony warrant out of Powell county for avoiding probation. Two bear air, drone support and patrol units searched the area and located Castell inside a residence until SWAT could arrive and apprehend him without further incident around 6 p.m.. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a report of gunshots near Russell Street that generated a large police response early Monday morning. The disturbance occurred outside of a business and involved people who knew each other. No injuries have been reported and authorities say it's an isolated incident, but they are investigating. (Read the full story)

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the wildfire near Traveler's Rest State Park in Lolo on Sunday burned 15 acres, but is now under control. The Nature Fire started near Mormon Creek Road in Lolo at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Sunday. DNRC was on the scene Monday to mop up and patrol the area. (Read the full story)

