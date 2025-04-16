Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here is a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, Missoula Police Department officers detained two teenagers and recovered a firearm at Sentinel High School after a student reported seeing a gun, leading to a lockdown — which lasted around an hour until authorities verified there was no active threat. The incident is currently under investigation by MPD and Missoula County Public Schools. (Read the full story)

Missoula is gearing up for Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rally today at the University of Montana, with heightened security measures in place. The UM Police Department is coordinating with agencies including the Capitol Police, FBI, and local fire and EMS. Attendees should expect traffic congestion, limited parking, restricted access to the Adams Center and screening at the entrance. (Read the full story)

The West End Homes Subdivision is set to bring 292 homes to England Boulevard in Missoula, prioritizing first-time homebuyers by selling below market value. With new homes being constructed weekly and future plans for a public park, the development aims to ensure locals aren't priced out of the market. The neighborhood, comprised of single family and townhomes, should be finished in the next four or five years. (Read the full story)