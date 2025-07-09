Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, July 9, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Blue Spruce Fire near Polson quickly burned a few acres but was extinguished thanks to a swift coordinated response. The fire, which sparked around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, has prompted an investigation into reported fireworks. It was controlled within two hours, allowing residents to return home after evacuation orders were lifted. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell cautioned against fireworks and urged care with campfires during hot weather. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside a home in at the 500 block of South 5th Street East. Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive man and confirmed he was deceased when they arrived on scene. The investigation is ongoing but authorities are treating the death as suspicious. The 48-year-old's body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab for further examination. (Read the full story)

All three people who fell into Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park over the weekend are alive, thanks to the quick actions of some Good Samaritans. Mike Skidmore and his family were hiking when they realized two people had fallen into the water. Skidmore and his relatives jumped into the freezing creek to help. They located the first victim, performed CPR and were later joined by others to assist the second victim. First responders rescued the third person by rappelling into the gorge. (Read the full story)

