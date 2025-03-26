Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Fans of Iris the Osprey, we got a new Birds Eye view for you. The Hellgate Nest cam has been upgraded to provide a clearer view of her trip home with her new mate Finnegan. The camera, installed Tuesday, will be able to observe more intricate details of Iris' life as she returns to Missoula near the beginning of April. While her return is much-anticipated, her arrival is not guaranteed. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Axmen agriculture supplier is facing challenges with delayed chick shipments, often arriving late and in poor condition. Feed manager Kyle Glenn said the harsh transport conditions and long trips affect the chicks' health, requiring extra care upon arrival. In a statement to MTN, the USPS acknowledged the issues and is investigating the conditions. (Read the full story)

Missoula County has approved the Bell Tower Subdivision, which will bring 56 homes to the old Lolo School site. Hoping to attract commercial businesses near Highway 93, the plan includes 17 acres of park space and a new trail. Costs of homes have not been finalized, and in order to make way for new buildings — most of the old structures will be torn down. (Read the full story)