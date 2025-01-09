Thompson Falls woman dies in Highway 200 crash

MISSOULA — A 67-year-old Thompson Falls woman died in a Wednesday afternoon crash on Montana Highway 200.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the Perma area at the intersection with Montana Secondary Highway 382.

A 54-year-old man from Richland, Washington driving a semi-truck was turning left onto Highway 382 when the crash happened.

The MHP reports a Ford Focus driven by a 67-year-old Thompson Falls man was headed westbound on Highway 200 at the time and hit the semi head-on.

The passenger in the Ford died in the crash while the driver was injured and taken to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.