U.S. Forest Service receives special use authorization request for Holland Lake Lodge

HOLLAND LAKE — We have follow-up coverage on the purchase agreement in place for the potential sale of the historic Holland Lake Lodge.

The Flathead National Forest tells MTN News they have received an application from potential buyers Eric Jacobsen and business partner Thomas Knowles for a special use authorization to operate Holland Lake Lodge.

This comes after the U.S. Forest Service received notification of a purchase agreement for the lodge between Jacobsen and current owners Christian Wohlfeil and POWDR on October 11.

Jacobsen canceled a planned public meeting regarding the sale on October 25 after holding previous community meetings in September.

The U.S. Forest Service released a statement to MTN News:

"The application is for continuing the existing use within the existing footprint with no proposed expansion. If the application meets the screening criteria and is accepted, an environmental analysis will begin. Before a decision is made to issue a special use authorization, there will be an opportunity for public involvement."

Jacobsen grew up in Great Falls and has a house in Whitefish while Knowles frequently visits Montana with his family — but both currently reside in Park City, Utah.

The U.S. Forest Service is currently reviewing the special use application to determine if it meets screening criteria, including the necessary technical and financial capability to operate the lodge. Screening criteria can be found here.

Additional information about the special use authorization process can be found on the Flathead National Forest’s Holland Lake Lodge Special Use Information webpage.