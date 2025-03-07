MISSOLA — The bird flu is not the only thing impacting Western Montana’s birds. A different disease is hitting local doves and pigeons.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is monitoring an outbreak of pigeon paramyxovirus (PPMV), which has killed dozens of doves and pigeons in Missoula and Ravalli counties.

“This disease affects doves and pigeons primarily,” said FWP spokeswoman Vivaca Crowser. “It pops up from time to time and we're seeing it in Montana right now, just in the Missoula and Bitterroot area, but over the years it's popped up in other places.”

Watch the full story:

Virus hits Western Montana birds not impacted by bird flu

While Crowser said people and other animals are not at risk, FWP is keeping an eye on it, especially with the bird flu continuing to hit Western Montana.

“That's been the big question we've gotten. You know, we’re all so familiar with bird flu and hearing that that anytime we see dead birds, I think it's really natural to jump to that and wonder if that's what it is,” she said.

While both are naturally occurring diseases, they actually impact different animals.

“With this PPMV, it's really doves and pigeons that we're gonna see that in and bird flu in those birds would be pretty rare, kind of interesting,” Crowser explained.

With bird flu, unlike PPMV, there is much more concern about the disease spreading to people and other animals, including livestock and pets.

Still, with both viruses going around, Crowser said it is not worth taking any risks.

“It's always a good idea just to exercise caution,” she said. “Those same precautions can apply to both if you see a dead animal, just put some gloves on if you're gonna touch it, or just leave it where it is. If you're seeing something unusual, then we'd want to hear about it.”

Reports of five or more dead birds can be called in to FWP.