Zinke: Missoula, Kalispell Social Security offices not closing, downsizing

MISSOULA — We have an update on the status of the Social Security offices in Missoula and Kalispell.

Posts on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) website earlier this month indicated the offices could be closing.

Congressman Ryan Zinke's Office told MTN in an email on Wednesday that they have been "assured that all services will continue for our constituents and that at most just the address will change."

The email further stated that due to unused space, the Social Security Administration is renegotiating leases or "finding a more appropriately sized space for their needs."

Below is the full statement from Rep. Zinke's Office: