Zinke: Missoula, Kalispell Social Security offices not closing, downsizing

MISSOULA — We have an update on the status of the Social Security offices in Missoula and Kalispell.
Posts on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) website earlier this month indicated the offices could be closing.
Congressman Ryan Zinke's Office told MTN in an email on Wednesday that they have been "assured that all services will continue for our constituents and that at most just the address will change."
The email further stated that due to unused space, the Social Security Administration is renegotiating leases or "finding a more appropriately sized space for their needs."
Below is the full statement from Rep. Zinke's Office:
"Congressman Zinke’s office has spoken to the officials at SSA in the offices where the leases were listed as being cancelled (Kalispell and Missoula). The reality of the situation is not the sky-is-falling doom that many in the media are projecting. The two SSA offices reported to GSA that they have significant square footage that is not being utilized. This includes empty conference rooms, hearing rooms, and similar spaces. These spaces are not being utilized because of the widespread trend of SS recipients utilizing virtual services rather than in-person services. Therefore, SSA is renegotiating leases to rid their books of unused square footage in shared- or annex buildings or finding a more appropriately sized space for their needs. Regardless of what SSA ultimately decides to do, Congressman Zinke’s office has been assured that all services will continue for our constituents and that at-most just the address will change. Making sure taxpayers are not paying for empty space and making sure those dollars are directed to benefits is more than prudent."