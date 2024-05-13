Watch Now
Out and About

Actions

Garnet Ghost Town raising admission charge

Beginning on May 20, it will cost people 16 years or older $10 to visit the historic ghost town
The BLM has announced its first price increase for the Garnet Ghost Town in nearly 20 years.
Garnet Ghost Town
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-13 11:45:45-04

MISSOULA — If you're one of the 30,000 people planning to visit Garnet Ghost Town this summer, be prepared to pay a little more.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced its first price increase for the area in nearly 20 years.

Beginning on May 20, it will cost people 16 years or older $10 to visit the historic ghost town. The previous fee was $3 and was set in 2005.

Garnet Ghost Town

BLM says the price increase will help pay for staffing and trail improvements.

The town of Garnet once was home to 1,000 miners in the late 1800s looking for gold.

The town was abandoned around 1910 when the gold ran out.

More local news from KPAX
Screenshot 2024-05-13 at 10.01.05.png

Missoula County

Work beginning chipsealing Johnsrud-McNamara Road near Missoula

MTN News
10:05 AM, May 13, 2024
SKQ Dam

Western Montana News

Federal agency to allow Energy Keepers to raise Flathead Lake levels

MTN News
9:23 AM, May 13, 2024
Polson Fatal Head On Crash

Western Montana News

1 person killed, 1 hurt in Polson crash, “impairment” suspected

MTN News
9:00 AM, May 13, 2024
East Missoula shooting

Missoula County

Shooting incident at East Missoula home Sunday under investigation

MTN News
8:26 PM, May 12, 2024
Flowers hanging from Caras Nursery on Mother's Day, Missoula

Western Montana News

Western Montanans celebrate Mother's Day

Derek Joseph
5:54 PM, May 12, 2024
Graduates at the UM commencement ceremony, Missoula

Missoula County

Lily Gladstone gives commencement speech at UM graduation

Derek Joseph
5:28 PM, May 11, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader