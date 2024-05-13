Garnet Ghost Town raising admission charge

MISSOULA — If you're one of the 30,000 people planning to visit Garnet Ghost Town this summer, be prepared to pay a little more.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has announced its first price increase for the area in nearly 20 years.

Beginning on May 20, it will cost people 16 years or older $10 to visit the historic ghost town. The previous fee was $3 and was set in 2005.

MTN News

BLM says the price increase will help pay for staffing and trail improvements.

The town of Garnet once was home to 1,000 miners in the late 1800s looking for gold.

The town was abandoned around 1910 when the gold ran out.