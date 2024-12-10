Holiday performances taking place across Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula has a vibrant performing arts scene and this holiday season that's as true as ever with dozens of performances going on at the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC) and the Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT).

A Christmas Story, the Musical is currently going on at MCT with executive director, Mike Morelli saying that putting on the holiday shows brings not only a fun event for the community to attend but also brings them together.

“People see their friends and neighbors on stage and they get so excited and then they start talking to each other and you go, oh, my goodness. That’s my electrician or oh, my goodness, that’s the guy at the grocery store. It’s really neat,” said Morelli.

A Christmas Story, the Musical is filled by members of the community of all ages. And for the younger performers, performing brings some lifelong skills.

“Children’s theater is such a joy to work in as a field and so much of teaching theater to children is teaching them how to be brave and how to be themselves and to work on something difficult. It’s a lot of, lifelong skills that we’re teaching them, not just singing and dancing,” said MCT education director Emily Morrison.

“The cast is so much more creative than we ever believe they’re going to be. And so, you know, been doing this for a long time and, and really expect these great things and then they just blow me out of the water with, oh, I’m gonna try this. I’m gonna do that. And how about one of these? And it’s just wonderful,” added Morelli.

Over at the ZACC, their holiday performances of A Christmas Carol, More or Less… are more than just getting into the holiday spirit.

“The ZACC, in my opinion, is very much a hub for the arts because we’re so well-rounded in all that we do. It’s not just visual art, it’s the performing arts as well,” said ZACC executive director Sarah Justice.

“We want this place to be festive, a place that people want to come to watch performances, but also maybe shop for artwork,” stated Justice.

Click here to get tickets for A Christmas Story, the Musical at MCT. Click here for tickets for A Christmas Carol, More or Less… at the ZACC.