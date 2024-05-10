Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Lots of Mother's Day weekend activities planned in the Flathead

The Flathead Valley has an abundance of events to show support and love for moms.
Happy,Mothers,Day
Shutterstock
File photo of Mother's Day flowers
Happy,Mothers,Day
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 16:53:35-04

KALISPELL — It’s Mother’s Day weekend and the Flathead Valley has an abundance of events to show support and love for moms.

Businesses across the Flathead are hosting some free events and giving discounts throughout the weekend.

Moms can ride the Alpine Coaster for free on Sunday, and play games at Games and Taps for free with the purchase of a kids card.
There is an opportunity to get photos taken for free through the Purpose Church Kalispell and receive one free print.

And of course, there are many brunches throughout the valley and some other paid events.

Bigfork

  • Alpine Coaster mom’s ride free on Sunday
  • Wayfarers guided wildflower hike and art project on Sunday. Call (406) 837-3041 ext. 0 to register, $4 per person 
  • Grizzly Lanes bowling on Sunday. 10% off for the whole group 

Brunch on Sunday

  • Laughing Horse 
  • Max’s 
  • Bonfire 
  • Buffalo Saloon 

Kalispell

  • Mother's Day tea party at Conrad Mansion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://conradmansion.com/
  • Games and Taps moms play for free on Sunday (with purchase of a kids card) 

Free photos for moms on Saturday

  • Purpose Church Kalispell on Wyoming St. 

Brunch on Sunday

  • VFW 
  • Elks Lodge 

Whitefish

  • Code Girls Mother Daughter teat time on Saturday at At Patio on Wisconsin 

Brunch on Sunday

  • Firebrand 
  • Logan’s Bar and Grill 
More local news from KPAX
Garden City Harvest

Missoula County

Missoula's Garden City Harvest looking for volunteers

Emily Brown
4:22 PM, May 10, 2024
Glacier National Park new

Flathead County

Glacier National Park announces 2024 spring operations

MTN News
4:09 PM, May 10, 2024
Kalispell Town Pump Attempted Kidnapping

Crime and Courts

Kalispell PD: Man will not face attempted kidnapping charge

MTN News
3:39 PM, May 10, 2024
SOMT Golf Classic

Special Olympics

Special Olympics Montana Glacier Area to host the 3rd annual Golf Classic

Kiana Wilson
2:53 PM, May 10, 2024
MEPA Hellebust

Missoula County

UPDATE: 72-year-old woman reported missing from Missoula found safe

MTN News
2:27 PM, May 10, 2024
Gavel

Crime and Courts

Doctor pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting women at Missoula hospital

MTN News
2:09 PM, May 10, 2024

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader