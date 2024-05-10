Lots of Mother's Day weekend activities planned in the Flathead

KALISPELL — It’s Mother’s Day weekend and the Flathead Valley has an abundance of events to show support and love for moms.

Businesses across the Flathead are hosting some free events and giving discounts throughout the weekend.



Moms can ride the Alpine Coaster for free on Sunday, and play games at Games and Taps for free with the purchase of a kids card.

There is an opportunity to get photos taken for free through the Purpose Church Kalispell and receive one free print.

And of course, there are many brunches throughout the valley and some other paid events.

Bigfork



Alpine Coaster mom’s ride free on Sunday

Wayfarers guided wildflower hike and art project on Sunday. Call (406) 837-3041 ext. 0 to register, $4 per person

Grizzly Lanes bowling on Sunday. 10% off for the whole group

Brunch on Sunday

Laughing Horse

Max’s

Bonfire

Buffalo Saloon

Kalispell



Mother's Day tea party at Conrad Mansion. Tickets must be purchased in advance at https://conradmansion.com/

Games and Taps moms play for free on Sunday (with purchase of a kids card)

Free photos for moms on Saturday



Purpose Church Kalispell on Wyoming St.

Brunch on Sunday



VFW

Elks Lodge

Whitefish



Code Girls Mother Daughter teat time on Saturday at At Patio on Wisconsin

Brunch on Sunday

