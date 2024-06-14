Pride weekend events kicking off in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — This weekend is shaping up to be the largest celebration that Missoula Pride has ever thrown.

The three-day celebration kicks off in downtown Missoula on Friday. Main Street will be closed for a block party beginning at 7 p.m.

"The main stage will be on Main Street, and in front of the main stage will be all sorts of booths, makers, vendors, artists and food trucks. So those markets will be going Friday and Saturday. So, stop by and check them out. All sorts of LGBTQ plus and allied folks will be selling their wares and please come out and support them. And we'll have all kinds of entertainment on the main stage both days. - Western Montana LGBTQ+ Community Center executive director Andy Nelson.

There will be more than 40 different events happening throughout the weekend as well.