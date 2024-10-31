Watch Now
1 arrested, 1 taken to hospital after Thursday afternoon shooting in Kalispell

One person has been arrested and another was taken to the hospital following a shooting on South Meridian Road
An investigation is underway after a person was shot in the 400 block of South Meridian Road in Kalispell on the afternoon of October 31, 2024.
KALISPELL — One person has been arrested following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says officers responded to the 400 block of South Meridian Road for a shooting that happened at approximately 3:20 p.m.

One person was taken to Logan Health to be treated for injuries.

KPD took a suspect into custody with Venezio noting this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and it's not believed to be any danger to the public.

There is a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Venezio stated in a news release that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

