1 arrested, 1 taken to hospital after Thursday afternoon shooting in Kalispell

KALISPELL — One person has been arrested following a Thursday afternoon shooting in Kalispell.

Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio says officers responded to the 400 block of South Meridian Road for a shooting that happened at approximately 3:20 p.m.

One person was taken to Logan Health to be treated for injuries.

MTN News

KPD took a suspect into custody with Venezio noting this shooting appears to have been an isolated incident and it's not believed to be any danger to the public.

There is a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Venezio stated in a news release that additional information will be released as it becomes available.