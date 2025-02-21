Man arrested for shooting at police officer charged with Polson woman's death

UPDATE: 4:43 p.m. - February 21, 2025

A man accused of attempted murder after firing on a Polson police officer is now charged with murdering his girlfriend earlier that same night.

Lake County Attorney James Lapotka charged 49-year-old Cameron Francis for shooting and killing 48-year-old Kimberly Goodson in her Polson home Friday, Feb. 14.

Later that night, after stealing Goodson's car, he opened fire on Polson Police Officer Michael Wharton during a traffic stop and was later arrested near Elmo. Wharton was not hurt.

Goodson's son reported to police on Sunday that he had not seen his mom since Friday and was worried since his mom was in an abusive relationship with Francis.

Officers went to her home and found Goodson had been shot to death. Investigators say Francis used a military-style ghost gun, armor-piercing ammunition and a high-capacity magazine to commit the crime.

Carmon Francis has a long history of violent crime in California.

His bond is set at $5 million and he's scheduled for arraignment Feb. 27, 2025.

