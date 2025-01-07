Man facing attempted deliberate homicide charges after 3 stabbed in St. Regis

SUPERIOR — A man accused of stabbing three people on Monday evening in St. Regis is facing charges of attempted deliberate homicide.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke tells MTN that law enforcement was called to a home in St. Regis after reports of a stabbing at around 8:30 p.m.

After arriving on scene, deputies found three victims, two adults and one child, had been stabbed. That victim had life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff Funke says one of the adult victims was taken to Mineral Community Hospital and is expected to be released on Tuesday. However, the other adult and the child were taken to a Missoula hospital where they remain in critical condition.

The suspect was later arrested after not cooperating with law enforcement. He has not yet been identified and is being held at the Mineral County Detention Center.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Mineral County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.